NutriBullet Is Being Sued After 22 People Claim Injuries from the Blender

At least 22 people have come forward suing NutriBullet for injuries related to using the high-speed blender.
The users say the NutriBullet exploded off of the machine from the pressure inside the container, causing the spinning blade to lacerate people or the heated contents inside to cause severe burns.
One plaintiff, Sheryl Utal, tells CBS News she experienced second-degree burns after her blender burst after having used it for several years to make smoothies.
“It just came flying out all over me, all over the kitchen, the ceilings, the walls,” Utal says. “And it was on my chest. It also had hit me in the face as well.”
Another customer named Rosa Rivera, who is also suing the company, told CBS News her face was burned and wants to warn people not to use the product.
A corporate attorney for NutriBullet, Mark Suzumoto, told FOX 11 the injuries are due to misuse of the blender, saying it is “physically impossible” for the machine to “burst after just 15 to 20 seconds of use cool or room temperature contents.” Suzumoto also notes there is a manual with the machine that clearly outlines how to properly use it.
NutriBullet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE to comment.