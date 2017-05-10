Wendy’s ‘Nugget Boy’ on Breaking Ellen DeGeneres’ Twitter Record: ‘I’m Kind of Scared!’

Carter Wilkerson may have dethroned Ellen DeGeneres to become the person with the most retweeted tweet of all time, but that doesn’t mean he’s feeling confident at the top.

“I’m kind of scared,” Wilkerson told Today on Wednesday. “I’m going to have to watch my back now!”

He has every right to be scared. After all, DeGeneres is coming for the 16-year-old Reno, Nevada teen — whom she previously gifted with 55-inch TCL Roku 4k TV and a year’s supply of her famous Ellen underwear if he would agree to back off his quest to top her famous 2014 Oscars selfie tweet.

“If somehow you pass me Carter, I will come to your house, I will take that TV back, I will take the underwear back and do more,” she said.

She appears to be following through with that threat — tweeting Tuesday that she was sending Bradley Cooper, one of the famous faces in the selfie, to do her dirty work.

Absolutely not. Sending Bradley Cooper to pick 'em up. https://t.co/fSDZxM89Sl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 9, 2017

But Wilkerson had a goal. Nicknamed “Nugget Boy” by the Internet, he skyrocketed to viral stardom over the past month after his now-famous tweet asking Wendy’s how many retweets he’d need for a year’s supply of free chicken nuggets.

The fast food chain responded with the seemingly arbitrary number of 18 million. That didn’t scare off Wilkerson, who wrote “consider it done” before pleading for help.

The Internet came through in a big way, pushing Wilkerson’s tweet to 3.5 million retweets and counting. And while Wilkerson is still 14 million away from the goal, Wendy’s called the contest in his favor on Tuesday — providing him with a year’s worth of free nuggets and a $100,000 donation in Wilkerson’s name to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which finds loving homes for children in foster care.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

“It’s absolutely insane,” Wilkerson told Today. “I never expected it to get this far. I’m a 16-year-old kid in Reno, Nevada. I never though a month ago, I’d be getting this far.”

With over 100,000 Twitter followers of his own now, Wilkerson is using his fame to raise additional dollars for charity on his website, nuggsforcarter.com.

The idea was sparked when friend and family asked Wilkerson to make merchandise to help support his cause. Their requests lead to Nuggets for Carter T-shirts, which brought in a steady stream of income.

“I’m a pretty lucky kid in that I have a lot in life,” Wilkerson said. “I didn’t really need the proceeds, so I thought why not donate it to charity.”

“We’re doing our best to keep it up and do some good with it,” he added.

As for those free nuggets, Wilkerson is going to need a lot of dipping sauce. So which is his favorite? “I’m kind of divided right now,” he said. “Sometimes I like honey mustard, sometimes I like BBQ.”