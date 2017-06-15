North West Celebrated Her 4th Birthday at Chuck E. Cheese’s and People Are Losing It

With a family like the Kardashians, North West could have celebrated her birthday anywhere—but she proved she’s just a regular gal and blew out the candles at Chuck E. Cheese’s.

On Thursday, her aunt Khloè Kardashian shared a sweet photo on Snapchat of the newly crowned 4-year-old with a sprinkle-covered purple and white birthday cake with a figurine of the pizza chain’s mouse mascot on top. If you peep closely, you can see someone wearing a Chuck E. Cheese t-shirt in the background.

“Birthday girl,” Khloè captioned the shot of North wearing a bedazzled crown headband.

West’s cousin, Dream, also joined in on the action, and was seen bouncing on Khloe’s lap in a video she also posted.

RELATED: Happy Birthday, North! Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s Daughter Turns 4 – See the Sweet Family Tributes

FROM PEN: Raising a Little Princess: All About Charlotte’s Amazing Childhood

RELATED: Ellen, Nicki and Beyond: All of North West’s A-List Friends

After Twitter users saw North was celebrating her birthday like any other child, the reactions started to roll in.

Wow North West had a birthday party at Chuck E Cheese! I'm jealous that I wasn't the party hostesses 😂😂😂 — Baelin (@Jaylinnn_) June 15, 2017

Y'all I can't tell you how happy I am that North is having her bday party at Chuck E Cheese like all that money but still doing it simple — Kathryn Mae (@kathrymae) June 15, 2017

North West really could have spent her bday anywhere and she chose Chuck E Cheese — Talia (@talcecc) June 15, 2017

idk why I find it so funny that North West celebrated her birthday at Chuck E. Cheese but I can't stop laughing — Lexy Williams (@lexy_will96) June 15, 2017

They took North West to Chuck E Cheese lmao — Vincent Muño💤 (@GuineaVinny) June 15, 2017

North having her birthday at Chuck E Cheese makes me like @KimKardashian even more. Love that she gets to have real kid experiences 👍🏼 — Amanda Stonesifer (@Stonesife) June 15, 2017

The family is reportedly having another — potentially more lavish — celebration at home, which will be filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a source close to the show tells PEOPLE.