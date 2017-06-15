North West Celebrated Her 4th Birthday at Chuck E. Cheese’s and People Are Losing It

Happy birthday North 💕😘 #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #snapchat #lifestyle #happybirthday #mommylife #cuteness #cutenessoverload #kanyewest #northwest #birthdaygirl
With a family like the Kardashians, North West could have celebrated her birthday anywhere—but she proved she’s just a regular gal and blew out the candles at Chuck E. Cheese’s.
On Thursday, her aunt Khloè Kardashian shared a sweet photo on Snapchat of the newly crowned 4-year-old with a sprinkle-covered purple and white birthday cake with a figurine of the pizza chain’s mouse mascot on top. If you peep closely, you can see someone wearing a Chuck E. Cheese t-shirt in the background.
“Birthday girl,” Khloè captioned the shot of North wearing a bedazzled crown headband.
West’s cousin, Dream, also joined in on the action, and was seen bouncing on Khloe’s lap in a video she also posted.
After Twitter users saw North was celebrating her birthday like any other child, the reactions started to roll in.
The family is reportedly having another — potentially more lavish — celebration at home, which will be filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a source close to the show tells PEOPLE.