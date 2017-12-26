With 2018 quickly approaching, it’s time to start over with some fresh kitchen gadgets—without forking over your entire bonus.

Starting Tuesday, Nordstrom is having a Half-Yearly Sale where you can score up to 50% off tabletop and kitchen items online through January 2.

To make things easier, we’ve sifted through the sale for you and hand picked our favorites among the many deals.

Many products from the French cookware company, known for their sophisticated copper stainless steel products, are on sale. Go for their Tri-Ply Roaster with Rack or their entire 10-Piece Cookware Set if you’re looking for a total kitchen makeover.

Le Creuset’s Gold Knob Collection 2¾ Quart Shallow Round French Dutch Oven (above) is now $329 (regularly $429) after a 20% off. Their Pepper Mill is also calling our name at $37.99 (regularly $49) after a 20% off discount.

For the craft beer lover who likes to travel in style, Cathy’s Concepts’ Monogram Craft Beer Carrier is also a must at $52.40 (regularly $65.50) after 20% off.

All-Clad’s 6-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set is a bright and shiny addition to any kitchen, going for 15% off at $99.95 (regularly $120).

Ring in the new year with no regrets…don’t miss out!