Nicole Kidman Serves Giada De Laurentiis Some Hilarious Criticism on Her Cooking

Giada De Laurentiis may have written countless cookbooks, hosted several TV shows and charmed Americans everywhere with her Italian cuisine, but she was no match for actress Nicole Kidman on Wednesday.

While filming a cooking segment on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Kidman joined De Laurentiis and DeGeneres to make artichoke arancini and focaccia with clementines and fennel.

The hilarious trio laughed the whole way through each step of making the recipe, but the focaccia that had been pre-made to show the finished product was not a crowd pleaser.

DeGeneres went in for the first bite and it looked like it took some work for her to tear it off, which caused her (and the audience) to immediately start laughing. She dramatically tried to chew the focaccia, showing how hard it was. “That sure is good,” she says in a sarcastic tone.

Next Kidman takes a bite but is a little more honest when it came to her review. “It’s a little tough,” she says.

The Italian chef took it like a champ and laughed at the Big Little Lies star’s tough love. “Nicole, it has been sitting there for like five hours!” she says. “I hate doing these things for that reason!”

“I know you’re not meant to criticize but it’s a little tough,” Kidman says again.

While they were all in tears from laughing, Kidman spits out the bread and adds: “Do not let my kids see that I did that.”

Watch the entire hilarious segment unfold in the video above.