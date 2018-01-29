Watch Nicole Kidman Effortlessly Snack on 4 Bowls of Bugs

Nicole Kidman doesn’t just eat bugs—she likes them!

When the 50-year-old actress isn’t on the set of Big Little Lies, she could potentially be found eating insects at any time—clearly one of her more hidden talents.

In the latest installment of Vanity Fair‘s “Secret Talent Theatre,” Kidman takes on a four course meal of bugs with a pair of chopsticks and a smile. Somehow, she approaches each dish—which look like something out of an episode of Fear Factor—like they’re bowls of candy.

“Two billion people in the world eat bugs and I’m one of them,” she says proudly during the video above.

First on the menu is live (!) hornworms. The bright blue bugs wiggle in her chopsticks before getting a rave review: “Extraordinary!” she declares.

Next up are mealworms, which she describes as “fruity” (eeek!). Kidman goes on to compare the consistency of crickets to a “hairy nut” after that, and for dessert she’s keen to end with fried grasshoppers.

“I’m telling you, I’d win Survivor!” she claims—and we’re inclined to believe her.