Watch Nick Jonas Make Tuna Salad in a Tank Top (Trust Us, It's Amazing)

Welcome to Tuna Adventures with Nick Jonas.

The singer recently revealed a side of himself that we’ve never seen before: he is a “tuna enthusiast.”

“I’ve been a tuna enthusiast for a long time and it’s something that not a lot of people understand,” Jonas said in a series of videos posted to his Instagram story on Friday. “It’s sort of a niche market these days. A lot of people are heading towards the pre-packed, pre-made stuff that you can get at any one of your Joan’s on Third, any one of your places that’s going to sell you just a fancy tuna fish [with] lots of bells, lots of whistles.”

Wearing a black tank top after working out his shoulders and back (“You’re welcome,” he says), Jonas takes his followers inside his kitchen to share his tried-and-true tuna salad recipe and to wax poetic about his “personal connection” with the canned fish. Buckle your seat belts, folks, because we haven’t seen someone this passionate about food since James Wright Chanel literally sung the praises of Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pie.

Jonas starts by showing off the contents of his Safe Catch seasoned chili lime tuna. He describes the fish as “cat food/dog food-looking tuna fish,” but don’t let that discourage you, this is “premium tuna,” he insists.

“The first step is to get this beautiful tuna out of its can and into its new home, which for the moment is going to be this bowl here,” he says before mixing in some Trader Joe’s mayonnaise to add “some good texture overall.”

Nick Jonas/Instagram

What happens next may make you question whether Jonas has had any contact with other human beings for the past few weeks. The former Jonas Brothers member explains the geometric pattern he follows when seasoning his lunch with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. “I usually go clockwise around the bowl once and then one drop right in the center,” he says of his salt tactic. “Give that a little mix to make sure it gets in there—hits the different spots.” As for his approach to peppering, “I go straight through the middle, then across. A little bit of an X,” he says. “I leave it right on top. I don’t mix it.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star is equally particular about the way he adds in his hot sauce, the final ingredient and one that has raised a few eyebrows with his fellow tuna enthusiasts.

“You know, hot sauce makes everything better. I agree but with tuna it’s about being specific, being intentional with how you’re hot saucing,” he says. “So today I’m going to show you my process.” Using Cholula Hot Sauce, Jonas adds a few drops with three swift tilts of the bottle and one fourth, longer flick of the wrist for a final addition.

After nearly five minutes on this journey with Jonas, we finally get to see the satisfying end result. He worked hard for this tuna, he deserves this tuna, and boy, does he enjoy this tuna.

“Mhmm, wow! Wow! That is spectacular. That is the best tuna I’ve had all day by far, perhaps all week,” he says before signing off. “Thank you so much for joining me, I am going to get involved in this. I’ll see you next time for Tuna Adventures with Nick.”

We’ll be waiting on the edge of our seats, Nick.