New York Times Columnist Gets Blasted for 'Utterly Insane' Story About Sandwiches

As Twitter exploded over the news about Donald Trump Jr.’s emails on Tuesday morning, another controversy has been making the viral rounds: a strange tale about a sandwich.

In a New York Times op-ed titled “How We Are Ruining America”, columnist David Brooks wrote about income inequality in the U.S. and the inherent advantage that upper-middle-class citizens have in our society. While he began the piece with some concrete statistics about class structure, his point got derailed when he told the story of a meal he had with a friend with a lower level of education than himself.

“Recently I took a friend with only a high school degree to lunch,” Brooks writes in the story published Tuesday morning. “Insensitively, I led her into a gourmet sandwich shop. Suddenly I saw her face freeze up as she was confronted with sandwiches named ‘Padrino’ and ‘Pomodoro’ and ingredients like soppressata, capicollo and a striata baguette. I quickly asked her if she wanted to go somewhere else and she anxiously nodded yes and we ate Mexican.”

The paragraph was widely criticized as condescending on Twitter, with journalist Max Read calling it “utterly insane.”

this is an utterly insane graf from david brooks's latest column https://t.co/Q1WOnGat9P pic.twitter.com/qK8zAVkOVu — Max Read (@max_read) July 11, 2017

Others went with pure mockery, as Twitter does best.

for any woman who has ever felt overwhelmed or scared by a sandwich menu, david brooks is here for you sweetie. he'll help. — eve peyser (@evepeyser) July 11, 2017

Me: *takes friend to sandwich shop*

Friend: *not sure what to order*

Me: Ah, you're too stupid for sandwiches, we'll go somewhere else — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) July 11, 2017

Another great morning for me, David Brooks' friend. Time to dig into my pedestrian Mexican lunch and read his latest column… — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) July 11, 2017

David Brooks interacts with the unwashed masses: act one, scene one. https://t.co/vBudmMiGZ3 — Brooke Rogers (@bkerogers) July 11, 2017

today's David Brooks column is worth reading pic.twitter.com/6UbURCmVAc — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) July 11, 2017

Somewhere David Brooks' lunch date is fuming over a NYT thinking "I keep kosher, you jackass." — Julian Sanchez (@normative) July 11, 2017

I took David Brooks to Wendy's. He stared at the menu in disbelief. I could see the fear in his eyes as he tried to understand "Baconator". — DJ (@dj_freese) July 11, 2017

