Food
Green Juice, Fresh Fish and Rosé! What the Stars Are Eating to Kick Off the New Year Right
See what Hugh Jackman, Drew Barrymore, Andy Cohen and more celebs are enjoying for their first bites of 2018.
Posted on
More
1 of 12
HUGH JACKMAN
After celebrating New Years Eve in Australia with his wife Deborra-lee Furness, the actor recovered by drinking his veggies in juice form at Speedos Cafe on day one of 2018.
2 of 12
DREW BARRYMORE
The actress started off her year with an iced tea and in return recieved some love from her barista. “We heart you Drew,” they scribbled on her cup. “Look at what a beautiful lady at @starbucks put on my trough of ice tea! What a way to enter the new year. If she could only know how happy she made me!” Barrymore posted.
3 of 12
BOB HARPER
“Tonight’s first dinner for 2018 is ready to eat. All plant based. Beans, artichoke hearts, asparagus, tomatoes, onions and new potatoes. At the end I threw in fresh arugula. #imachef,” The Biggest Loser host shared with a shot of his healthy meal.
4 of 12
ALANA HAIM
The youngest sister of the LA pop rock band Haim was prepared for 2018 with a big bottle of sparkling water. “Happy New Year, don’t forget to stay HAIMdrated ✌️,” she joked.
5 of 12
TIM MCGRAW
The country singer kicked off the year by catching his first meal. "Great start to 2018! Hogfish at 33 ft!" he wrote.
6 of 12
JOSH PECK
There's no changing the former Drake & Josh star. “New Year, Same Me,” he captioned a selfie munching on a carton of ice cream filled with extra toppings.
7 of 12
DAPHNE OZ
The former Chew co-host has her priorities in check: “👶🏼 and ☕️ and 💁🏼 to kick this year off right - exciting things ahead!" she wrote.
8 of 12
ANDY COHEN
Everyone has their New Years traditions but we like the talk show host's best. “The ceremonial first rosé of 2018. Happy New Year everybody!” he captioned a picture of his vino.
9 of 12
SHAY MITCHELL
The Pretty Little Liars star stocked up on wholesale snacks and a brand new kitchen gadget. “HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! Starting 2018 off on the right foot😜 #notanadijustlovepopcorn #adultingwithmycrocpot," she wrote.
10 of 12
FREIDA PINTO
The actress embraced the new beginning with a peaceful morning and cup of chai.
11 of 12
KELLY RIPA & DAVID MUIR
The Live co-host and World News Tonight anchor practiced their New Years cheers with a couple of beers.
12 of 12
DEVON STILL
On the last day of 2017, the former NFL player posted a pic looking awfully attached to a bag of chicken wings. Luckily he explained why: "4 months ago me and @ashastill decided to stop eating meat until Dec. 31 as a way to test our will power. We only have 24hrs to eat meat before we go back to our vegetarian ways but for now I’m reunited and it feels so good! 😢".
See Also
More
More
Scientists Expect Chocolate to Go Extinct by 2050
Applebee's All-You-Can-Eat Menu Is Back — And They've Added Even More Options
5 Things to Know About Alexa Ray Joel's Fiancé Ryan Gleason
7 Days, 7 Dinners: Your Healthy Recipe Meal Planner for the Week