Netflix Sent This Stranger Things-Themed Bar the Best Cease and Desist Letter

Netflix is ordering a Stranger Things-themed Chicago bar to shut down.

But it’s doing so in the most charming way possible.

A pop-up bar called The Upside Down opened in August for a six-week run to serve craft cocktails amid a setting that mixes Joyce Byers’ living room and the Mirkwood Forest.

But the bar received the following letter from Netflix, which was first reported by a local outlet: “Look, I don’t want you to think I’m a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show. (Just wait until you see Season 2!) But unless I’m living in the Upside Down, I don’t think we did a deal with you for this pop-up. You’re obviously creative types, so I’m sure you can appreciate that it’s important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build. We’re not going to go full Dr. Brenner on you, but we ask that you please (1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending in September, and (2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again.”

Netflix could have insisted the bar close immediately — usually the “cease” part of “cease and desist” means “right now,” so it’s cool they’re letting the bar slide until its originally planned closing date. So there’s still time to get in there and enjoy some Netflix-inspired binge drinking.

Stranger Things season 2 arrives on Netflix on Oct. 27.