Neil Patrick Harris Partners with PepsiCo for a GIF-Centric Sparkling Water Campaign

Legen … wait for it … bubly!

One of Neil Patrick Harris‘ most iconic roles to date is How I Met Your Mother‘s power suit-wearing, magic trick-loving, catchphrase-savant, womanizer Barney Stinson—and it’s led to many of his character’s most famous, on-screen phrases becoming forever immortalized as viral GIFs. (“Suit up!”)

Now, his bubbly personality and proclivity for those memorable catchphrases is lending itself to PepsiCo’s ad campaign for bubly, their new line of flavored sparkling waters.

The campaign features Harris (and the sparkling beverages) starring in a large series of funny GIFs. “I was intrigued by the notion that this whole campaign was GIF-specific because I think it speaks to how contemporary our commercial cycle is and how contemporary the product is,” Harris tells PEOPLE. “We’re doing hundreds of different GIFs, all of various expressions, bits and ideas.”



The campaign includes 1,000 new GIFs—with hundreds of them featuring Harris in various everyday scenarios with a twist (in bed, at home, at a desk in the office, in front of a bubbly green-screen background—and they will all be available on giphy.com starting February 25. “Thankfully, they don’t all involve me just holding a can and smiling,” he says, hoping the uniqueness of each one gives them viral potential.



Pepsi’s new Bubly line includes eight launch flavors: limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly. (Harris says he’s”partial to the mango.”) The cans also mirror their bubbly names, topped with poppy messages on the tabs like “Hey u” and “hiii”— plus there are cheeky notes on the sides of each can like “love at first phssst” and “hold cans with me.”



In addition to his partnership with PepsiCo, Harris will soon reprise his role in the second season of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, which premieres on March 30.

WATCH: Kids Interview Neil Patrick Harris

“I’m proud of the show,” Harris, who plays literary villain Count Olaf, says. “I think that the fact that Netflix has committed sizable resources to being able to tell all 13 of these books in a fully realized way makes it a job worth being passionate about.”