Here’s Where You Can Get Free Tacos for National Taco Day

National Taco Day is here, which means some of your favorite Mexican restaurants and chains are celebrating the “holiday” on Wednesday, Oct. 4 with special Taco Day deals and discounts. Some places are giving away free tacos, while others have assembled a Taco Day menu to mark the occasion. Go for a soft taco or a hard taco, add some guac and pile on the salsa — for one day this week, your taco dreams are unlimited.

Check out some of the best National Taco Day deals and discounts below.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is going all in for National Taco Day, which the company sees as a kickoff to a “season of tacos,” according to a press release. On Oct. 4, taco lovers can buy Taco Bell’s National Taco Day Gift Set — a $5, specially-wrapped box that comes with four of Taco Bell’s more iconic flavored tacos, including Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos, and the Crunchy Taco.

It’s the most delicious time of the year. Get in the #NationalTacoDay season spirit with this classic tale "Glen and the Magic Taco". pic.twitter.com/VBUwH8PmFr — Taco Bell (@tacobell) September 26, 2017

Taco Bell is also hosting Taco Day fans for an exclusive, festive dinner at Taco Bell’s test kitchen, a top secret location where classic menu items like the Quesalupa was born, the company said in a statement. Dinners guests will enjoy a five-course menu “created and plated by Taco Bell’s top chefs and innovators.”

Taco John’s

Customers at Taco John’s locations will get a free taco when they present a coupon that will be available on the restaurant’s Facebook, Twitter, website and coupon websites.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

The New England-based restaurant chain is serving a Taco Gigante, a mammoth of a taco that weighs two pounds and is filled with chicken, beef, pork, bacon, cheese, lettuce, refried beans and much, much more. Accept the Taco Gigante challenge and you’ll get a free Taco Gigante.

Tackle the #TacoGigante on #NationalTacoDay (10/4) & get a FREE Taco Gigante to challenge your friends to take on the #TacoGiganteChallenge pic.twitter.com/B15eF8zz0Y — Margaritas (@MargsMex) October 3, 2017

California Tortilla

On National Taco Day, California Tortilla is offering a buy-one-get-one deal: Buy a taco and get a free taco all day at participating locations.

Jimboy’s Tacos

The West Coast-based chain is giving away free ground beef or bean tacos for every taco purchased. The Taco Day deal is valid at participating locations and comes with a three, free taco maximum per person.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats based in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina and Virginia are selling $2 tacos and $2 Mexican drafts all day. South Carolina locations will have the all day $2 taco deal and Mexican drafts will be available for $2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chuy’s

Tomorrow is #NationalTacoDay! Come celebrate at Chuy’s, ask your server to “taco bout it” and get a free crispy beef taco w/ entrée purchase pic.twitter.com/iw75WUcfDX — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) October 3, 2017

Chuy’s, based throughout the Southeast, will give you a free crispy beef taco for National Taco Day with the purchase of an entrée if you ask your server to “taco bout it.”

