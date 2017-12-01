It’s a month of holiday indulgence—Hanukkah and Christmas (of course), but there’s another holiday that justifies binging on sweets: National Cupcake Day.
So how should you celebrate on Friday, Dec. 15? By eating, of course—and maybe for free. At 24 of its locations, Sprinkles Cupcakes is giving one lucky customer a year-long supply of its handmade cupcakes (one dozen per month). To enter customers must sign up for the Sprinkles Perks Program and purchase an item from a Sprinkles bakery before Dec. 13.
The true icing on the (cup)cake is that even if you don’t win a year’s supply, the first 5o customers in line at each location on Dec. 15 will receive a free, limited-edition Strawberry Sprinkles Cupcake topped with cream cheese frosting and rainbow sprinkles.
Sprinkles Cupcakes was founded by former Food Network Cupcake Wars judge Candace Nelson. The pastry chef previously told PEOPLE that for her, taste it what counts most in a baked good.
“The best thing about cake (and, well, dessert in general) is that, regardless of how it looks, it always tastes great,” said Nelson. “How could it not when you are working with ingredients like butter, cream, chocolate and sugar?”