Where to Get Free Food on National Burrito Day

This week marks the first Thursday of April, and you know what that means! Okay, to be honest, we had to look it up, too. It’s National Burrito Day, the hallowed holiday celebrating all things tortilla-wrapped and bean-filled. As with so many of these semi-real national holidays, brands across the country are taking part in the festivities with a few food deals that, hey, you might as well snag if they’re being offered. Here’s a look at the National Burrito Day bargains for 2018:

Rubio’s

With this coupon, you’re entitled to a $5 burrito with the purchase of any drink. Not exactly free, but a pretty good deal nonetheless.

El Pollo Loco

Just head over to the chain’s National Burrito Day webpage (good work, El Pollo Loco) and print out a coupon valid for a buy-one-get-one (of equal or lesser value) free offer.

Del Taco

If the first thing you think of when you think of National Burrito Day is “French fries,” Del Taco has the deal for you: Head into any location and purchase any two Classic Burritos for $5 a pair and you’ll get a free small order of the chain’s signature krinkle-cut fries.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Okay, so it’s a year-round promotion, but if you download the Moe’s app and sign up for an account, you’re entitled to a free order of nachos and a free burrito on your birthday.

Qdoba (North Carolina)

There's one thing that's better than burritos, except its also burritos. It's just burritos you don't have to pay for. #NationalBurritoDay #FreeBurritos pic.twitter.com/wTnSooRq37 — Qdoba NC (@QdobaNC) March 28, 2018

If you’re lucky enough to live in North Carolina, you can score a free burrito with purchase of another burrito at area Qdobas.

Blue Coast Burrito

Thursday, April 5th is #NationalBurritoDay Buy 1 Burrito Get 1 FREE! — Blue Coast Burrito (@blucoastburrito) March 21, 2018

The regional chain is offering a BOGO deal as well, according its Twitter account.

Chuy’s

We've partnered up with St Jude to raise awareness and funds to help end childhood cancer. On April 5, 2018, Chuy's will donate $1 to @StJude for each "Big As Yo Face" burrito sold, excluding store locations in AL, SC. #NationalBurritoDay. pic.twitter.com/hGuucT95PW — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) April 3, 2018

Chuy’s isn’t giving away free food, but it is giving away $1 from every burrito sold on April 5 to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital so you can order as many burritos as you like and still feel good about your gluttony.