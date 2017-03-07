All the Details on MTV Star Molly Tarlov’s Wedding Menu — Including a Show-Stopping ‘Jell-O Cake’

For Molly Tarlov, one of the sweetest parts of her wedding day—besides, you know, getting married—was all of the food.

“When it’s you’re wedding you basically get to pick your dream meal and actually eat it!” the star of MTV’s Awkward tells PEOPLE. “Plus I hadn’t eaten bread in a while, so it was great to dive into some sourdough.”

Tarlov, who tied the knot to Honor Society drummer, Alexander Noyes, at Palm Springs’ Colony 29 on Saturday, served up a variety of light bites and family-style entrees for her guests. To start, passed hors d’oeuvres like tuna tartar, wild mushroom flatbreads, french dip sliders and veggie spring rolls made the rounds from Cottura Catering.

For the main event, guests served themselves elevated classics like beef tenderloin with chimichurri sauce, roasted chicken with olive nage, and seabass with heirloom tomatoes.

As far as booze goes, the menu featured two signature cocktails that play on the names of the bride and groom—the Molly Mule and the Al Fashioned. Wine was poured from Tarlov’s father’s wine company, Alit Wines, and the entire bar was illuminated by a neon sign that read, simply: “Forever Trill”.



And, of course, there must be dessert—but don’t expect your typical white wedding cake. Tarlov and Noyes’ cake, crafted by Art de Gelatin, was made of pear-flavored gelatin, with pink condensed milk-based gelatin roses suspended throughout it.

“I was nervous about going with the Jell-O cake instead of the Blue Velvet we had planned but we just jumped in,” she says. “My friend Bonnie McKee had gotten one from her boyfriend on her birthday and we totally jacked her idea.”

And despite all the work that went into the planning, Tarlov says she wouldn’t have it any other way. “I couldn’t believe we put ourselves through all this stress when we could’ve gone to the courthouse and gotten a pizza! But it was all worth it, of course.”