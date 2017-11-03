How to Make Chicken Tenders That Are Also Mozzarella Sticks (Yes, You Read That Right)

Two of your favorite bar snacks have finally come together as one.

With this food hack, we stuff chicken tenders with mozzarella string cheese, coat them in seasoned breadcrumbs and fry them until they’re golden and the cheese in the center is melted and stringy. Not to brag, but pretty sure we just invented the perfect food.

Watch how we make it in the video above, then follow the recipe below to try it yourself at home.

Mozzarella Stick Chicken Tenders

10 fresh ​chicken tenders ​(about 1 ½ lbs.)

10 ​mozzarella string cheese sticks, trimmed to match the size of the tenders

1 ½ cups ​flour

3 eggs, beaten

2 cups panko ​breadcrumbs

1 tbsp. ​Italian seasoning

2 tsp. ​garlic powder

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

3 cups vegetable oil

Marinara sauce, for serving

1. Using a paring knife, cut a pocket in the center of the chicken tenders vertically. Stuff each with a piece of mozzarella string cheese and pinch them closed.

2. In a shallow dish, add flour. In a separate dish, add beaten eggs. In a third dish, stir together breadcrumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper.

3. Dip each stuffed chicken tender into the flour, then eggs, then breadcrumb mixture to create a breading. Transfer them all to a sheet pan and freeze for 20 minutes to secure the breading.

4. Meanwhile, add oil to a large, deep skillet until it reaches about 350°. Remove tenders from freezer and fry in oil in batches until golden and cooked through, 8-10 minutes. Serve with marinara sauce.