Despite the “No Outside Food or Beverages” signs on display outside of nearly every movie theater in America, sneaking snacks into the theater has become an unspoken American pastime. Many people opt for large purses to smuggle in their favorite candy or popcorn, while others stuff snacks in their pockets or under their shirts — all in the name of saving some money by avoiding the hiked-up concession prices. Even Chrissy Teigen once jokingly said she was going to sneak a whole dinner into John Krasinski’s movie A Quiet Place.

So when Nicole Cliffe, a writer and journalist based in Utah, asked her Twitter followers to share their theater “snack system at the current time, be it lawful or smuggled,” moviegoers confessed that snack-sneaking has reached a new level.

I would like to hear your movie snack system at the current time, be it lawful or smuggled. — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) April 30, 2018

Some tweeters admitted to sneaking entire meals into the theater depending on the time of day they attend the show, while others outed their friends for smuggling in a whole cooked chicken.

if i was watching a movie later in its run, i’d get sushi or teriyaki from Wasabi and use chopsticks in the dark. and on a particularly daring day, i snuck in Paris Baguette. sometimes you just wanna watch an action movie on the big screen while eating a tiny cake. — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) April 30, 2018

I've tweeted about this before, but a friend of mine smuggled a whole rotisserie chicken in and I've always thought about doing that sincehttps://t.co/8p6Kdo13zd — Oliver Sachgau (@sachgau) April 30, 2018

On Valentine's Day we snuck a ten-piece charcuterie board, including a full-size baguette, into Lady Bird. These are just the leftovers. pic.twitter.com/fTRwmMMyCu — Amanda 🌈 McLoughlin (@shessomickey) April 30, 2018

when i saw John Wick 2, i snuck in a foot-long sub from Subway by hiding it underneath my t-shirt and tucking the bottom fourth of it into my jeans. it's the trashiest thing i've probably ever done. i was very hungry. — Michael Hatchett (@AmHatchett) April 30, 2018

Some people got creative, bringing in chocolates in tampon boxes for fear of being caught, while others pushed the limits for which snacks are smuggle-able when they brought in everything from ice cream cones in their pockets to peel n’ eat shrimp stuffed in their bra.

my friend @annaeready and i bought snacks at trader joes, THEN decided to see Wonder Woman, panicked because the theater had a “we’ll search your bags” sign and uh pic.twitter.com/mFgLh2cBMB — sam🏳️‍🌈 (@samcantwrite) April 30, 2018

i once carried in a two scoop ice cream cone just sorta held inside my long coat like a bootleg watch salesman — Adam J. Kurtz (@adamjk) April 30, 2018

Peel & eat shrimp, smuggled in my bra — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕟 (@NicCageMatch) April 30, 2018

in senior year of high school a friend smuggled an entire birthday cake into bridesmaids under her jacket. the frosting was undisturbed when the seven(?) of us ate it, sitting on the floor in front of the first row — amy (an average citizen) (@amymgiac) April 30, 2018

Others opted for liquid diets at the theater, with many people admitting to bringing in alcohol. But while one woman acknowledged that she wasn’t bold enough to sneak in any larger items herself, she once witnessed a man brew coffee on the front row.

A friend once smuggled a bottle of sparkling wine and an entire cooked frozen pizza into Age of Ultron. We popped the wine in the bathroom while repeatedly flushing the toilet to muffle the sound. — Laura (@kitalita) April 30, 2018

i sincerely delight in shoving 4 mini boxed wines in my bag, then calling them "my movie dates" — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) April 30, 2018

I usually smuggle in candy, but I live in awe of this dude I saw at a LoTR screening who brought in an entire coffee pot, sat down in the front row, plugged it in, and mainlined coffee all three hours. Dude was on a mission. — EM (@mclaineileen) April 30, 2018

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

So the next time you’re considering smuggling snacks in your extra large purse, get creative. It seems the movie theater is the newest place to bring your entire carton of takeout.