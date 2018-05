Celebrity Chefs and Food Network Stars Share Their Sweetest Throwback Photos with Mom for Mother's Day

“This is my mom, Renee Simmons, and me, when I was about 16 months old, sitting on the front stoop of our house in the sunshine, eating what looks like a delicious chocolate chip cookie!

I love my mom’s super-70s outfit here as well as how relaxed and happy we look. I also love the little dimples on each of the knuckles of my little hand. My favorite thing about looking at a picture of myself at this age is that my daughter Dahlia looked so similar at the same age. It’s actually quite amazing.

My mother juggled so much when we were small and I am always amazed at how capable and confident she was. She worked full time, raised three children and it always felt like she was there for us without exception; for breakfast, lunch or after school, to make us healthy dinners together every night, take us to countless classes and sports, nurture us when we were down and celebrate our accomplishments, throw us elaborate birthday parties and plan lots of quality family time too. She definitely was responsible for fostering in me a strong sense of self-worth and a broad global perspective, which led to a love of food, travel and culture, as well as a curiosity about the world around me, and ultimately to my own career. I don’t know how she did it exactly, but I truly hope I am able to do the same for my daughter, and our second baby which is on the way (due by the end of May!).

Happy Mother’s Day Mom! You are the gold standard by which all my mothering is emulated and measured! THANK YOU!”