The Most Popular Liquor Brand for Each NFL Team, According to Female Fans

With football season comes game-watching parties, delicious snacks and of course a little booze.

In a new survey made up of over 14,000 women, Influenster found that a majority of female fans prefer beer during NFL games, but a hefty portion (45%) are drinking liquor and cocktails. The​ ​product​ ​discovery​ ​and​ ​reviews​ ​platform also took things a step further by figuring out exactly which liquor brands are favored by fans of all ​32​ ​NFL​ ​teams (see the full list below).

Tito’s vodka and Malibu rum were clearly favorites among the women with six and seven top spots on the list respectively, but whiskey was also prevalent throughout the survey as fans from teams like the San​ ​Francisco​ ​49ers, Tennessee​ ​Titans and Detroit​ ​Lions all chose Jack Daniel’s.

When it came to the food they reach for on game day, 31% of women said they choose chips​ ​and​ ​dips, 17% said BBQ​ ​food, 16% went for​ ​burgers​ ​(16%),​ 13% ordered ​pizza​, 7%​ said ​nachos​, and 4%​ ​said fried​ ​chicken​.

Shockingly (and unfortunately) none of the women have clearly heard about the beauty that is “tot”chos: the same concept as nachos, but with a tater tot base. If you don’t try out this BBQ ranch chicken version before football season ends, you’re seriously missing out.