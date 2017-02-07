These Are the Most Popular Girl Scout Cookies in Each State

To celebrate only the most important anniversary in cookie history — the 100th year of Girl Scout cookie sales — Influenster polled 5,054 members across the U.S. to determine which is flavor is most favorited among each state.
With more and more delicious cookies being added to the Girl Scout lineup each year, the decision on what to buy is becoming harder. But some traditional flavors have captured the hearts of Americans from the beginning and they’re not going anywhere any time soon.
Thin Mints, one of the the first cookies to be sold, reigned in first, winning most of the West Coast. Caramel deLites/Samoas were a close second, capturing the hearts of 18 states, and the third most popular were the Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs. Shockingly (or not, depending on your taste), the classic Trefoils were nowhere on the map.
The entire list of the most popular Girl Scout cookies, state by state is below — but we’re willing to bet the new S’mores cookies will shake things up next year.
Alaska Thin Mints
Alabama Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
Arkansas Thin Mints
Arizona Thin Mints
California Thin Mints
Colorado Caramel deLites / Samoas
Connecticut Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
District of Columbia Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
Delaware Thin Mints
Florida Caramel deLites / Samoas
Georgia Caramel deLites / Samoas
Hawaii Thin Mints
Iowa Caramel deLites / Samoas
Idaho Thin Mints
Illinois Thin Mints
Indiana Thin Mints
Kansas Caramel deLites / Samoas
Kentucky Caramel deLites / Samoas
Louisiana Caramel deLites / Samoas
Massachusetts Caramel deLites / Samoas
Maryland Thin Mints
Maine Caramel deLites / Samoas
Michigan Thin Mints
Minnesota Thin Mints
Missouri Caramel deLites / Samoas
Mississippi Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
Montana Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
North Carolina Caramel deLites / Samoas
North Dakota Caramel deLites / Samoas
New England Thin Mints
New Hampshire Thin Mints
New Jersey Caramel deLites / Samoas
New Mexico Caramel deLites / Samoas
Nevada Thin Mints
New York Caramel deLites/ Samoas
Ohio Thin Mints
Oklahoma Thin Mints
Oregon Thin Mints
Pennsylvania Caramel deLites / Samoas
Rhode Island Thin Mints
South Carolina Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
South Dakota Thin Mints
Tennessee Thin Mints
Texas Caramel deLites / Samoas
Utah Thin Mints
Virginia Thin Mints
Vermont Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich
Washington Caramel deLites/ Samoas
Wisconsin Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs
West Virginia Thin Mints
Wyoming Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich