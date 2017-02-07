These Are the Most Popular Girl Scout Cookies in Each State

To celebrate only the most important anniversary in cookie history — the 100th year of Girl Scout cookie sales — Influenster polled 5,054 members across the U.S. to determine which is flavor is most favorited among each state.

With more and more delicious cookies being added to the Girl Scout lineup each year, the decision on what to buy is becoming harder. But some traditional flavors have captured the hearts of Americans from the beginning and they’re not going anywhere any time soon.

Thin Mints, one of the the first cookies to be sold, reigned in first, winning most of the West Coast. Caramel deLites/Samoas were a close second, capturing the hearts of 18 states, and the third most popular were the Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs. Shockingly (or not, depending on your taste), the classic Trefoils were nowhere on the map.

The entire list of the most popular Girl Scout cookies, state by state is below — but we’re willing to bet the new S’mores cookies will shake things up next year.

Alaska Thin Mints

Alabama Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Arkansas Thin Mints

Arizona Thin Mints

California Thin Mints

Colorado Caramel deLites / Samoas

Connecticut Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

District of Columbia Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Delaware Thin Mints

Florida Caramel deLites / Samoas

Georgia Caramel deLites / Samoas

Hawaii Thin Mints

Iowa Caramel deLites / Samoas

Idaho Thin Mints

Illinois Thin Mints

Indiana Thin Mints

Kansas Caramel deLites / Samoas

Kentucky Caramel deLites / Samoas

Louisiana Caramel deLites / Samoas

Massachusetts Caramel deLites / Samoas

Maryland Thin Mints

Maine Caramel deLites / Samoas

Michigan Thin Mints

Minnesota Thin Mints

Missouri Caramel deLites / Samoas

Mississippi Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Montana Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

North Carolina Caramel deLites / Samoas

North Dakota Caramel deLites / Samoas

New England Thin Mints

New Hampshire Thin Mints

New Jersey Caramel deLites / Samoas

New Mexico Caramel deLites / Samoas

Nevada Thin Mints

New York Caramel deLites/ Samoas

Ohio Thin Mints

Oklahoma Thin Mints

Oregon Thin Mints

Pennsylvania Caramel deLites / Samoas

Rhode Island Thin Mints

South Carolina Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

South Dakota Thin Mints

Tennessee Thin Mints

Texas Caramel deLites / Samoas

Utah Thin Mints

Virginia Thin Mints

Vermont Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

Washington Caramel deLites/ Samoas

Wisconsin Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

West Virginia Thin Mints

Wyoming Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich