You know what they say: Good wine doesn’t always come cheap!

Last weekend, a 2015 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon was sold for $350,000 at an annual charity auction for the Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s Carnivale du Vin, making it the most expensive bottle of wine sold at an auction in the world, according to the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

The record-breaking news was also celebrated by the man who donated the bottle, Hollywood agent Shep Gordon.

“The Setting breaks record for most expensive single bottle ever sold at Auction at $350,000! The money went to a great cause,” he wrote alongside a photo of the bottle, whose proceeds helped to fund a variety of youth education organizations.

Jesse Katz — the winemaker behind the pricey bottle — is not only the youngest person to be hired as a head winemaker in the United States, but he’s also a winemaker who counts Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as fans.

On Katz’s website for his Devil Proof Vineyards, the couple proudly declared that “Jesse Katz is one of our favorite winemakers. His Devil Proof Malbec proves yet again that he makes the most delicious cult wines in the industry. His wine has been a part of our cellar and enjoyed on countless occasions.”