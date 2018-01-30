Morgan Freeman Says Learning to Rap Like Missy Elliott for Super Bowl Ad 'Was an Interesting Experience'

Morgan Freeman can now add rapping to his long list of accomplishments.

The actor stars in PepsiCo’s new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos Blaze and Mtn Dew Ice and puts on an epic lip sync rap battle against Peter Dinklage. The Game of Thrones‘ star gets an assist from Busta Rhymes to represent Doritos, while Freeman learns some quick words from Missy Elliott.

To prep for his rendition of Elliott’s “Get Your Freak On”—which Freeman called “a very interesting and painless experience”—the Going in Style star had to start from scratch.

“I never tried rapping before,” he told PEOPLE. “If it came natural to me I think I would have made some money doing it. It didn’t come naturally at all. Talking that fast and trying to be clear is difficult for someone like me who is used to talking slow.”

Doritos

“I had to do it pretty much all day to get it right,” he added. “You have to rehearse it and rehearse it and rehearse it and then do it for different set ups, camera angles etc. So yeah, over and over. By the end of the day you pretty much got the lip sync down.”

His practice clearly paid off. In the 60 second spot above, which was teased with two shorter clips of the actors preparing to go head to head, Freeman delivers an effortless—and hilarious—performance.

“It’s pretty cool, pretty exciting,” he said of working on the commercial, which will air on Super Bowl LII on February 4. “I think it’s going to go over well.”

Holla!