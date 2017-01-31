TESS HOLLIDAY: THE HELL WITH DIETS

The size-22 model and body-positive activist loves her body just the way it is – and fired back at anyone who criticizes her for it. "[People] would always mention my success, but then it would always be followed by, 'Well she's unhealthy' – which I'm not," Holliday told Yahoo! Style in 2015. "[It's] like saying because someone is a darker skin tone or because someone is gay, that they're glorifying that lifestyle – that's who you are. I know that I'm fat, but I think people completely miss the point of me trying to educate women, and show them that it's okay to be who you are and love yourself."