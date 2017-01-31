Protein! Veggies! Burgers? 12 Models Reveal What They Really Eat to Stay in Shape
MARTHA HUNT: PROTEIN, PROTEIN, PROTEIN
In the days leading up to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Martha Hunt says that she actually eats "more than usual" in anticipation of the show. "I just make sure I get protein in every meal," she tells The New Potato. "I'll have Greek yogurt or eggs for breakfast, sushi for lunch, and salmon/chicken/or meat with vegetables and healthy carbs for dinner." Her snacks throughout the day typically involve peanut butter or almond butter. Of course, she burns off those extra calories with more intense workouts.
CHRISSY TEIGEN: EXPAND THE IDEA OF 'CLEAN EATING'
Last year, the model took to Twitter to clarify her balanced eating philosophy, saying she preferred the terms "clean eating" and "eating light," as dieting connotes deprivation. "And the hearty, heavy, decadent things are because we deserve to enjoy life," she wrote, adding, "I love the idea of delicious, fulfilling flavor-packed proteins and good carbs with color and zest and love." Girl still eats potato chips, too, as they don't have "1000 ingredients" that are unpronounceable.
ADRIANA LIMA: 'DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME'
In 2011, the Victoria Secret model revealed how she gets runway-ready ... but urged others to not try it. "Those teenagers out there, don't go starving yourself or only drinking liquids. Don't do that please," she told ET Canada. Lima's plea came after she was quoted saying that in the run-up to the annual shows, she works out twice a day and drinks only protein shakes for nine days. She indulges in "no solids" for those days, and then, for 12 hours before the show, "No liquids at all so you dry out, sometimes you can lose up to eight pounds just from that," Lima told the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph.
BELLA HADID: GRILLED CHEESE IS EVERYTHING
We can't believe this has been the secret to a perfect bod all along. Last year, Hadid revealed in a Snapchat post that she eats grilled cheese sandwiches and French fries "every day."
KENDALL JENNER: IF YOU EAT BETTER, YOU FEEL BETTER
After describing her fitness regimen in 2015 — lots of boxing — Jenner opened up about her eating philosophy. "Eating healthy is a huge part of it. I can feel it in my workouts when I'm not eating right," she wrote on her website and app. "I looove pasta, but it definitely makes me feel tired, which I don't like. I usually start my day with eggs, avocado, and oatmeal. I just feel better if I eat better."
KATE UPTON: EAT CLEAN, BUT TREAT YOURSELF
In 2016, Upton's trainer Ben Bruno spilled the model's stay-fit secrets. "It's lean protein at every meal, and really limiting sugar and processed foods," said Bruno. "She does eat treats every once in a while, like everybody does. That's totally fine. You just pick up where you left off, and keep on healthy eating. Her favorite treat is doughnuts. It's not all the time, but life's too short to not have some fun stuff every once in a while!"
TESS HOLLIDAY: THE HELL WITH DIETS
The size-22 model and body-positive activist loves her body just the way it is – and fired back at anyone who criticizes her for it. "[People] would always mention my success, but then it would always be followed by, 'Well she's unhealthy' – which I'm not," Holliday told Yahoo! Style in 2015. "[It's] like saying because someone is a darker skin tone or because someone is gay, that they're glorifying that lifestyle – that's who you are. I know that I'm fat, but I think people completely miss the point of me trying to educate women, and show them that it's okay to be who you are and love yourself."
KARLIE KLOSS: MAYBE CUT THE GOLDFISH AND OREOS
"I love my Midwestern roots," the model said in 2015. "But it's a little less healthy of a lifestyle." Cutting down on sugar and consuming more vegetables while in her late teens made her more aware of her body and energy level. "I stopped eating Goldfish and Oreos and started eating kale salads and avocado toast," she said. "It changed my energy. I realized, OK, how I eat affects how I feel."
GIGI HADID: TREAT YOURSELF
Hadid's eating mantra is simple: "Eat clean to stay fit — eat a burger to stay sane."
SOPHIE TWEED SIMMONS: MODERATION IS KEY
The daughter of rock star Gene Simmons and model Shannon Tweed, who identifies as an "in-between" model, rather than plus-size, says she's grown to appreciate the virtues of moderation. "I was never into fad diets," she told New York Magazine. "I've always been like, 'I love cake, let's eat cake.' Now it's more in moderation."
CHARLOTTE MCKINNEY: VEGGIES FIRST
The model loads up her diet with lots of vegetables — she even substitutes beef for grains with a quinoa burger for lunch. When she feels like indulging, she opts for a glass of rosé and blueberries.
BEHATI PRINSLOO: THE EASIER, THE BETTER
The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model is all about convenience when planning her meals. "I go for quick and easy foods, but that doesn't mean fast food," said Prinsloo in 2014 of her typical eating routine. "I live in New York City and there are many organic options that are grab and go."
