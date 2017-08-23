M&M’s Debuts Oreo-Inspried Flavor for the Sweetest Mashup Ever

August may not even be over yet but Halloween candy is already making its way to store shelves.

Regardless if you’re ready for the fall or not, new delicious candy is always a positive in our book — and M&M’s is not disappointing this year.

After revealing pumpkin pie flavored M&M’s (which are now available at Walmart), they’ve also come out with a second new flavor called Cookies and Screeem. The latest creation features a speckled dark chocolate shell and white chocolate filling, similar to an Oreo (the stack of treats on the packaging looks spookily similar to the famous sandwich cookies).

M&M’s and Oreo are both known for releasing a constant stream of crazy new flavors, so it seems only natural that the two would intersect at some point — even if it’s not an official relationship.

Cookies and Screeem are now available exclusively at Target (and make for a great back-to-school lunchbox treat, just saying).