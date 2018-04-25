M&M's Releases New Orange Vanilla Cream Flavor for Summer

There are several reasons to get excited about summer quickly approaching, but M&M’s newest creation might just top the list.

On Wednesday, Mars announced Orange Vanilla Cream M&M’s will be hitting store shelves on April 30. The new flavor will be available for a limited time exclusively at Dollar General stores, and for every bag sold, the brand will donate $1 (up to $20,000) to benefit the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s investments in family literacy.

The addition to their already extensive line-up is engineered to taste just like the classic orange Creamsicle you’d get from an ice cream truck. But this isn’t the first time M&M’s released an ice cream-inspired flavor. In February they debuted a Neapolitan edition, which played off the popular strawberry, vanilla and chocolate ice cream combo.

M&M’S

In March, M&M’s announced three more flavors—Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry and Crunchy Mint—as part of their Flavor Vote campaign where fans can vote for their favorite kind. The winning flavor will be announced in August and it will continue to be in stores nationwide for an 18-month period.