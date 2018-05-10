Missy Elliott Is Glowing After Giving Up Bread and Soda for 4 Months

Work it!

Missy Elliott is crediting a few small tweaks to her diet for making a huge change in her appearance. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the rapper showed off her glowing skin while revealing that she recently cut out bread and soda.

“Proudly to say it’s been 4 months I have only drank water no other juices or soda & I cut out bread & Lord knows that’s been the hardest for me!” she wrote in the post wearing an ensemble from Versace’s Vogue print collection.

Though Elliott says she has “NEVER been a water drinker,” her efforts to become one clearly paid off. “It really restore glow back & I don’t feel sluggish,” she wrote.

But despite her recent achievements, the “Get Ur Freak On” singer admits there is still room for improvement in her diet. “NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD shit that’s my weakness #Facts,” she said. “But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that to!”

Her compromise? “Maybe two cupcakes a month,” she wrote along with a shrugging emoji.

In 2011, Elliot revealed to PEOPLE that she was living with Graves’ Disease, an autoimmune illness affecting the thyroid.

The disease – which Elliott was diagnosed with in 2008 – first began affecting her motor skills, followed by a string of symptoms: dizzy spells, lumps in her throat, mood swings, hair loss, a fast heart rate and bulging eyes.

At the time, Elliot added that after undergoing treatment she was “feeling great” and was “managing the condition thru diet and exercise.”