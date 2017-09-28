Miranda Kerr Reveals Her ‘Guilty Pleasure’ Indulgence—and How She Gets Creative With It

Even Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr gets chocolate cravings from time to time.

PEOPLE caught up with the Australian model for our video series One Last Thing, during which she revealed she cooks her own meals to bring aboard flights, can’t get Shania Twain out of her head, and will go to great lengths for a cup of hot cocoa.

“I called the hotel and I was like, ‘Ooh can I have a hot chocolate?’” she says of the last time she indulged in a guilty pleasure. “And they were like, ‘Sorry we don’t have hot chocolate.’ And I was like, ‘Who doesn’t have hot chocolate?’”

So Kerr had to get creative. “I had some chocolate in the fridge so I got the chocolate and then I put hot water with it, and then a little milk. So I made my own!”

Kerr once told Vogue that she usually likes to make her own healthier version of chocolate made with raw cacao, coconut oil, almond butter, honey and himalayan sea salt—so really her whipping up beverages in her hotel room wasn’t really abnormal.

Apart from her chocolate-making endeavors, she recently cooked up a storm before heading to the airport.

“The last time I cooked I made food from home. I made tumeric like a roasted tumeric chicken with a sweet potato mash and I packed it to eat on the airplane for myself and for my husband,” she says.

Watch all of Kerr’s One Last Thing answers in the video above.