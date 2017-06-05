Minka Kelly’s Summer Veggie Soup Is the Healthy Dinner You’ve Been Looking For

If you have a large pot and a blender, you’re just steps away from being able to make Minka Kelly‘s latest culinary creation.

The culinary school alum, who often posts her recipes on Instagram, made creating homemade soup from scratch look like a breeze, sharing her step-by-step process on Sunday. Although she didn’t share exact measurements, the recipe looks so simple that eye-balling the portions looks doable.

Kelly says to first slice up a bunch of leeks, zucchini, and garlic. Eating your greens feels easy when they look this gorgeous on the cutting board.

“Leels, zucchini & garlic, oh my,” the 36-year-old captioned her photo.

Then she instructs to mix all the veggies together in a large pot with what looks like red pepper flakes and a little bit of olive oil.

“Simmer for 10 [minutes],” Kelly says with a photo of the lid on the pot.

She then takes the veggie mixture and puts it into a blender (she uses a Vitamix) and blends it with two cups of water.

The result is a yummy, pureed soup with a zucchini garnish. Voilà!