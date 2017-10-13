Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Mindy Kaling with Her Biggest Pregnancy Craving

When Mindy Kaling‘s pregnancy cravings kick in, it’s all about fried dough.

The Mindy Project star, 38, sat down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, revealing for the first time that she’s having a baby girl—and of course, DeGeneres had a sweet surprise waiting backstage for her.

“You’re craving jelly doughnuts, that’s what I understand. Any particular kind? Because I just got random ones,” DeGeneres asked before bringing out a boatload of them.

“You actually have jelly doughnuts?” an adorably enthused Kaling said. “Yeah…like a lot,” DeGeneres replied.

Gone are the days when classic jelly doughnuts were sold on every corner either. “Oh my gosh… because in L.A. every time you try and get a doughnut, it’s full of matcha or bacon or something,” Kaling laughed. “This is amazing. Thank you… It’s my favorite thing and not every place has them,” she said.

Kaling is a known foodie, appearing on the Food Network series Star Plates and letting her unabashed love of McDonald’s known to the world. “I can’t for the life of me not eat something that I want to eat,” she wrote in her second memoir Why Not Me?.

With The Mindy Project coming to an end, Kaling told DeGeneres she feels everything is coming full circle. “It felt like the show kind of helped me and trained me to grow up and become a mom. It’s really meaningful to me,” she said.