Mindy Kaling Shares the Funniest Christmas Gift She's Received — See the Cute Pic!

Mindy Kaling is officially a food fanatic.

The creator and star of The Mindy Project took to Instagram on Wednesday to share “the funniest gift” she’s ever received from her friend and coworker, Sonia Kharkar, who gave her dessert plates with pictures of Kaling enjoying the wonderful taste of food.

“For years @soniakharkar has been taking photos of me when I’m eating and I would always ask her why the hell she was doing that,” Kaling wrote. “Yesterday she gave me these six dessert plates printed with photos of me shoving food in my face.”

In July, the 37-year-old actress documented her experience on Instagram as she cooked her way through all the recipes in Chrissy Teigen‘s cookbook, Cravings.

“Hands down my favorite cookbook is #cravingscookbook by the wonderful @chrissyteigen,” she gushed before recommending her followers to do a “full Julie & Julia with it” — i.e., cook every recipe — like she did.

In September, she joined in a cooking lesson from Chopped judge Marcus Samuelsson.