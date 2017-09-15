What Does Mindy Kaling Listen to When She Bakes? (Hint: Beyoncé Is a Must)

Considering that Mindy Kaling has pulled “a full Julie & Julia“ with Chrissy Teigen‘s cookbook Cravings, we think it’s safe to say the actress is pretty passionate about food.

Need more proof? The Mindy Project star recently curated her perfect baking playlist with Amazon Music Unlimited, where she shared 15 songs she plays in her kitchen.

Among her picks are John Legend‘s “Love Me Now,” an obvious choice for the cooking enthusiast, who is just as obsessed with Legend’s model-wife as we are. “It’s the closest I’ll get to baking with Chrissy Teigen,” Kaling shared.

As for whether or not Beyoncé makes an appearance on the expectant mom‘s playlist, the answer is a resounding “yes.” Queen Bey is listed twice, with her hits “Upgrade U” and “Love On Top” notably highlighted.

“There’s no sugar coating how fun it is to use the spatula as a microphone,” the mom-to-be (and proud Beyhive member) quipped, solidifying her spot on our imaginary celeb BFFs list.

Check out the full song list above, channel your inner Mindy and consider baking a batch of cupcakes (or two; we won’t judge) as Lorde, Bey and co. play on repeat.