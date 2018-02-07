Milo Ventimiglia Defends Crock-Pot from 'Misdirected Hate' After Jack's Death on This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia is Team Crock-Pot all the way.

After This Is Us fans learned that Jack Pearson died from cardiac arrest as a result of smoke inhalation following a fire at the family’s home caused by a faulty slow cooker, many of the show’s crew members have come to the kitchen appliance’s defense. On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ventimiglia further clarified why Crock-Pot is not to blame.

“It’s a good reminder to check your batteries, ladies and gentleman, and your smoke detectors,” he says, “unplug your devices maybe.”

When DeGeneres presses him on the end of his statement and asks if he thinks the Crock-Pot is at fault, Ventimiglia is quick to correct her that the Pearson family owned a “slow cooker”—not the Crock-Pot brand so many people have come to love.

“I own a Crock-Pot, I love Crock-Pot,” he says.

“So are you trying to protect the reputation of a Crock-Pot?” asks DeGeneres. “Why do you care so much that it was a slow cooker?”

“Because I think there was a lot of misdirected hate at a Crock-Pot as oppose to a faulty slow cooker from the past,” he says, before adding, “The good news is it didn’t slowly cook Jack.”

Following the episode that revealed the devastating house fire was sparked by the hand-me-down device with a funky switch, fans began to turn on their Crock-Pots and even subsequently caused the company’s stock to plummet. So This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Ventimiglia teamed up to make good with the brand and created a hilarious Super Bowl ad with the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent.

The much-anticipated episode of Jack’s death also had viewers worrying that this would be the end of Jack on the NBC show—but Ventimiglia also reassured DeGeneres that we’ll be seeing much more of him.

“I’ve been dead since the beginning,” he says. “I am still around, Jack is still around. I’ve been dead since the beginning so this is just the story of how I died.