Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore Get Their Candy Fix on the Set of This Is Us

It’s a well-known fact that Mandy Moore has an affection for candy given her 1999 hit, and it seems like the love still runs deep for the This Is Us star.

On Wednesday, Moore and her on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia shared a look into their afternoon binge while on the set of the hit NBC show. Moore posted a series of videos on her Instagram in which she and Ventimiglia are seen discussing some of their favorite candies, which Moore captioned “We play this game all the time.”

“Is there a purple?” Moore asks Ventimiglia as he holds out his hand with an open packet of SweeTarts in his palm.

“Dude, a purple, a blue and a red. Look at that. You finally won, you finally won,” he tells Moore, who replies “Score! Thanks, Mi.”

The duo seems to either guess the colors inside of the pack before opening or they’re just hoping for their favorite flavors since the next video shows Ventimiglia saying “not your pack” while holding out yellow and green SweeTarts.

Moore then admits they have hit the afternoon slump just like anyone else. “It’s that time of day,” she says while filming Ventimiglia dig into more candy.

“We found a Nerds Rope in our candy bin,” he says. “Although it looks really sad.” Ventimiglia explains to Moore the candy is basically a Red Vine with Nerds, to which she says “Give me!”

The This Is Us cast is famously tight-knit, particularly Moore and Ventimiglia. “He’s such a special guy, it’s really not hard to have to just love him,” Moore previously told Entertainment Tonight. “I feel very like, protected with him.”