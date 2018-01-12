Kim Kardashian West: reality star, beauty mogul and now, wish granter.

Millie Bobby Brown took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal one of her deepest, darkest secrets. “Honestly, all i want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad,” she wrote while presumably watching an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The tweet was liked over 88,000 times and flooded with hilarious, slightly confused gifs—and it wasn’t long before a member of the famous family responded.

“I can arrange this!” Kim tweeted, to the delight of Brown.

“KIM! Grab your calendar it’s happenin. My dream has come true 💖” wrote the Stranger Things star.

Frazer Harrison/Getty; E!

While Kim had already volunteered her for the job, Kourtney also chimed into the conversation. “Anytime,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

honestly, all i want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad. — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 11, 2018

I can arrange this! https://t.co/eumdmopNvT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 12, 2018

KIM! Grab your calendar it’s happenin. My dream has come true 💖 https://t.co/5WWf0ZFe3Z — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 12, 2018

Though she didn’t specify, it’s likely that Brown was referring to the signature salads from Health Nut in Calabasas, California that the stars are always eating on their E! show. Why Brown chose Kourtney to be her salad shaker when Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie all also enjoy the bowl of greens, remains unclear. (Kourtney is often documenting her vigorous workouts on Snapchat so maybe Brown assumed she’d be the best sister suited to produce evenly dressed lettuce—but hey, that’s just a guess.)

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals All the Details on Her Insanely Strict ‘Detox’ Diet

In an explosive 2016 post on her website called “Tossing Salads with My Sisters,” Kim revealed all the secrets behind the famous salads. The reality star even shared each of the girls’ go-to order.

Millie, if you’re reading, Kourtney orders the Chef Salad with no cheese, no tomatoes and no sprouts.