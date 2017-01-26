How to Make Super Crispy Potato Chips in the Microwave (Bonus: They’re Also Healthier)

Let’s face it: The potato chip will forever be the king of snacks. And while most of the time popping open a bag of your favorite brand will do, you haven’t really lived until you’ve made your own at home. Trust us, they just taste better.

However, if you’ve ever tried your hand at frying them at home, we hear your concerns and understand if you never want to embark on that journey again. It can be a splatter-y, greasy mess.

That’s where this hack comes in. Instead of heating up a big pot of oil at the risk of Two-Faceing yourself, look to none other than your trusty microwave for your homemade chip needs. Yup, that’s right. The chips get just as crispy as they would if they were fried, and, oh yeah — they’re actually healthier. Bonus.

Use your favorite spices to flavor them up however you want, or stick to our tried-and-true plain, delightfully salty recipe below. And if you’re looking for something to dip ’em in, we’ve got that covered too.

For more cooking hacks and exclusive recipes, follow People Food on Facebook.

Microwave Potato Chips Recipe

Place thinly sliced Russet or Yukon Gold potatoes on a microwave safe plate. Spray with a light coating of cooking spray and sprinkle with salt. Flip and repeat on the other side. Microwave on HIGH for 5-7 minutes, flipping halfway through. (NOTE: Every microwave is different, so be sure to check periodically.) Let cool slightly to crisp up, then serve.