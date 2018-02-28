Michelle Obama Says White House Food Is 'Without a Doubt' Better Than Buckingham Palace's

For Michelle Obama, even a meal fit for a royal doesn’t stack up to dining at the White House.

The former First Lady opened up at Klick Health’s MUSE New York event on Tuesday, revealing details about her 8 years living in Washington, D.C.—and the food they were served during her husband’s time in the nation’s highest office.

When asked whether the cuisine is better at the White House or in Britain’s Buckingham Palace, Obama didn’t hesitate. “Oh, the White House, without a doubt,” she said. “I don’t want to insult anybody but American food is just better.” (Queen Elizabeth recently began hiring for a palace chef position, in case anyone’s up for the challenge.)

But the royal family does have the First Family beat in a couple other departments.

“When we were served at the state dinner – you know how we have chargers and they’re gold, so you sit down, and everything is gold,” she added. “The plate that I thought was the charger, that was the plate. They put food on the gold charger because that was their plate. I said, ‘You win. You win on the plates. You got us beat.’ Their rose garden? Much bigger.” Marla Aufmuth/Getty

When asked about another famous food face-off, New York-style pizza vs. Chicago deep dish, the results were no surprise coming from the Windy City native.

“Chicago deep dish, are you kidding me? Gino’s East, to be precise.”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

The 54-year-old, whose memoir will be released in November, also gave an inside look into her family life while her husband President Barack Obama was in office.

“You have to plan that family time,” she said. “Those weren’t skills we learned in the White House. There are a lot of professional young couples here who are working two jobs and have kids. Our dynamic is really no different. It’s just that everybody was watching it.”

She continued: “Proactively starting every year, before I booked any meetings or conferences, I sat down with my assistant and we looked at our lives first,” she says. “So we put potlucks in there. We put date nights in there. I put my workouts. We put our vacations on the calendar first … we planned that out first and then what was left, would be left for work.”