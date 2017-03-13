Watch the MasterChef Junior Contestants Fangirl Over Michelle Obama on This Week's Episode

“One, two, three, lift!”

After the news broke that Michelle Obama will be guest starring on an episode of MasterChef Junior, people have been anxiously awaiting to see her appearance. Thankfully, the wait is over—and the former First Lady will be leading the mini chefs on a “Mystery Box” challenge.

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode, the contents of her box are revealed and we get to see the kids’ reaction to not only what’s inside, but to Obama herself.

“I’m, like, about to die. R.I.P. me. Oh my god,” says contestant Jasmine. “I mean, Michelle Obama is a Wonder Woman and I look up to her so much—she is my idol.”

Obama then appears on the screen to reveal what they’ll be cooking with.

“It’s a mystery box inspired by the White House kitchen garden,” she says of the spread filled with berries, apples, eggplant, tomatoes, peppers, fish and more. “One of my greatest passions is making sure that kids like you have the nutritious food you need to grow up healthy. So, for your mystery box challenge I’m asking all of you to come up with an original recipe that’s healthy and follows the MyPlate symbol, filling half your plate with fruits and veggies and the rest with whole grains, lean protein and dairy.”

While most of the contestants were grinning with joy, one boy was not so happy about the contents.

“Michelle Obama wants me to cook vegetables. Not happening,” he says. “I don’t like vegetables. They’re evil.”

MasterChef Junior airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.