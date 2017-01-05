See the Insanely Intricate Black-and-Gold Cake from Michael & Nicole Phelps' Third Wedding

Third time’s the charm for Nicole and Michael Phelps.

After secretly marrying in June, then having a second ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last October, the couple celebrated their wedding again on New Year’s Eve at the Waldorf Astoria Arizona Biltmore Resort. Of course, they did so in serious style, all the way down to the cake details.

The six-tiered, black and gold Art Deco-style dessert went perfectly with their 1920’s-themed bash featured in BRIDES. The Phoenix-based bakery Heart Sweet Cakes used half vanilla cake with strawberry buttercream and vanilla bean buttercream and half chocolate Devil’s food cake with Reese’s peanut butter cup buttercream and chocolate buttercream. The stunning monogrammed creation sat on a glittery table with a sign that read, “A little cake never killed nobody.”

WATCH THIS: Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Share Wedding Ceremony Photos

For more food details from celebrity weddings, follow People Food on Facebook.

But ahead of cutting into the cake right before midnight, the couple served a menu made up of penne Arribiata with chicken, Bulgogi beef short rib tacos, sloppy joes, waffle fries, chicken fingers, grilled cheese, and potato chips with Old Bay seasoning. Oh, and they also had a sundae bar.

Nicole — who wore another Julie Vino grown — says they wanted a constant flow of food “all night so that our guests wouldn’t go hungry from all the dancing!”