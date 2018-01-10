Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is setting the record straight about the surprising news that her family restaurant is closing less than a year after opening.

Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, owned and operated by her husband Joe Gorga with help from her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, will soon shut its doors in East Hanover, New Jersey—which Melissa claims is due to a combination of management issues and demand that exceeded the ability of the small location.

“I can speak about it mildly because it’s a major situation unfortunately,” she said during an appearance on The Morning Breath show on Wednesday. “I will admit one thing: We are overwhelmed with the amount of people that are going. We had no idea it was going to be as busy as it is; that’s first of all.”

“Second of all, yes, there are partners, obviously, that we’ve gone into it with,” she added, later elaborating: “We were having issues with the management and the way they were running it. There were a couple shady things going on.”

Though the reality star wouldn’t get into further detail about the issues with their business partners, she assured that this isn’t the end of the road for the family’s restaurant endeavors. “There is going to be a larger location,” she said. “The food’s amazing, the concept’s amazing, we need to regroup and make it bigger and go down the street and do it solely on our own.”

The restaurant, which has been prominently featured on the current season of the reality show, was established as a tribute to Joe and Teresa’s late mother, Antonia. “My mother loved to cook; it was like her drug,” Joe told PEOPLE at the opening party in May. “I always told her I was gonna open up a restaurant for her. Then I got busy. While I signed a contract on this place, we lost her.”

The Gorga’s lawyer, James J. Leonard, recently told PEOPLE that the family is “in the process of looking to secure new management to help basically execute that vision and make what their dreams were more of a reality.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.