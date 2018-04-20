Megyn Kelly Has an Epic '#BaconFail' Like None We've Ever Seen Before

It seems Megyn Kelly could use a little—or a lot—of culinary help from her Today coworker Siri Daly.

One day after Daly appeared on the Kelly’s morning show to make hash brown egg cups from her new cookbook Siriously Delicious, Kelly shared a photo of what happens when she takes on the kitchen unsupervised on Twitter.

“Okay, @seriouslydelish, we need to talk. #baconfail,” she wrote underneath a photo of crumbly, blackened bacon strips that were damaged beyond recognition.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the hilarious cooking fail, with some calling her nearly unrecognizable plate “criminal,” and others saying that people might still consume the burnt bacon because today is 4/20.

It's 4/20. I think it'll still get eaten. — TJWFW (@icouldbeahacker) April 20, 2018

Thought it was beef jerky at first. — Central_Point (@TheCenter_point) April 20, 2018

Daly is no stranger to burnt food. During a recent episode of PEOPLE Now, Daly cooked her seasonal smashed pea and ricotta toast recipe, and she shared that her husband, NBC’s The Voice host Carson Daly, always burns toast. However, she has yet to respond to Kelly’s pleas on social media.

This is also not Kelly’s first food fail. In 2016, John O’Hurley told PEOPLE that once, when he was invited over to the then Fox-News anchor’s house for Thanksgiving, it was a disaster.

“They are not cooks by the way,” O’Hurley joked of Kelly and her husband Doug Brunt. “They are the greatest people in the world and they invited us, my wife Lisa and I, to have dinner there and it was just a slow, descending spiral. It included a fire and no gravy.”