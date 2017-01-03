McDonald’s Opened a Location in Vatican City and People Are Not Happy

Vatican City cardinals aren’t loving it.

When news broke late last year that McDonald’s was planning on building a branch underneath an apartment complex occupied by several Vatican City cardinals — that also happened to be within view of St. Peter’s Square, the outcry was swift.

A branch of the iconic fast food chain that close to the Holy See “is by no means respectful of the architectural traditions of one of the most characteristic squares which look onto the colonnade of Saint Peter’s,” Cardinal Elio Sgreccia said in an interview with La Repubblica. Another cardinal was reported to have personally written a letter to Pope Francis urging him to intervene in the matter.

McDonalds around corner from St Peter's sq, open for business in Vatican-owned building, despite resident protests pic.twitter.com/MW6JYVNNrJ — Sylvia Poggioli (@spoggioli1) December 31, 2016

But that was months ago, and the proposed Micky D’s opened Friday, about 100 yards from the Vatican. Quickly dubbed the “McVatican,” the restaurant’s facade is surprisingly tasteful, and neither McDonald’s nor the official Vatican paper, L’Osservatore Romano, announced the opening.

La Repubblica noted that the McDonald’s is paying over $30,000 a month for the space, which is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and also offers Wi-fi connectivity.

As NBC notes, there are actually two other McDonald’s in the area: one roughly a few hundred yards from the Vatican Museum and another at Viale Giulio Cesare. A Burger King splits the divide between these two branches as well. However, none of these franchises are actually situated on Vatican property, nor are they paying rent to the Holy See, as the newest McDonald’s is. “Selling mega-sandwiches in Borgo Pio is a disgrace,” Sgreccia told La Repubblica.

Vatican officials seem to have few compunctions about their relationship with secular American cuisine: They have also approved the construction of a Hard Rock Cafe on Via della Conciliazione, the main thoroughfare leading to St. Peter’s Square, per the New York Times. The space it would inhabit is currently a religious bookstore.

