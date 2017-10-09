Everything You Need to Know About the McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Fiasco—And Why Rick & Morty Creators Are 'Not Happy'

Following The Great McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce Insurrection of 2017, the creators of Rick and Morty want their legions of frustrated sauce-seeking fans to know they are “not happy” with how the Golden Arches handled the rather golden publicity opportunity the Adult Swim series inadvertently handed them this summer.

Here’s shortest possible version of what’s happened so far to catch you up: Rick and Morty did a gag early in season 3 that longed for the return of a short-lived McNuggets sauce that was a tie-in to the 1998 animated film Mulan. Fans then lobbied McD’s for the return of said sauce. The fast food chain announced it was going to bring the sauce back — but only in insanely limited quantities made available at a specific time last Saturday in select restaurants, causing fans who lined up to go utterly sauce-less. The small packets of the sauce were being sold on eBay for $25 or more.

Here’s a scene in one restaurant:

https://twitter.com/statuses/916793648850755584

Now here’s co-creator Justin Roiland with his reaction to the Szechuan shortage:

https://twitter.com/statuses/917145891852623873

McDonald’s also apologized for the roll out in a Rick and Morty-reference-filled tweet:

https://twitter.com/statuses/917169818725384192

Co-creator Dan Harmon previously assured Entertainment Weekly that fans really aren’t missing all that much. “I personally thought it was a sauce that was trying too hard in a world where with McNuggets sauce you just want something to taste like honey or like a BBQ sauce,” said Harmon. “It was sauce that was trying to prove it was different and in doing so it worked harder than a sauce should; it was working too hard to be a sauce…”

