This High School Student Shot Her Senior Photos at McDonald’s — And We’re Lovin’ It

Why have your senior portraits taken in random meadows or in the middle of abandoned train tracks when you can shoot them at a place you really love?

Mikayla Cleckler had this thought when it came to deciding her own photos prior to graduating from Northeast Jones High School in Mississippi and headed to her local McDonald’s.

The 17-year-old, who clearly has an amazing sense of humor, was shot in several different poses and set-ups, all involving the best that McDonald’s has to offer: french fries, large sodas and buttermilk chicken sandwiches.

Her cousin Jana Cooley, who took the images, told POPSUGAR: “Mikayla is actually my cousin and one of my best friends. She texted me and asked if I would mind taking her senior pictures and I responded, ‘You know we’re taking these at McDonald’s, right?’ She is OBSESSED with their Buttermilk Chicken Sandwiches and just knowing the type of person she is, we wouldn’t be doing the world justice if we didn’t incorporate a little humor.”

Cooley says they also took “normal” senior photos as well, but the shots of Clecker laughing and looking extremely happy while holding a chicken sandwich just can’t be beat in our opinion. She’s also seen casually laying outside a McDonald’s, sipping on her drink and another shot of her is with a McDonald’s worker in the drive-thru window.

“Not pictured is the $1 ice cream cone, for reasons I’m sure you can guess,” Cooley posted on Facebook along with the hashtag “McDone.”