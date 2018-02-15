McDonald’s Is Taking Cheeseburgers and Chocolate Milk Off the Happy Meal Menu

McDonald’s announced on Thursday they would be removing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from their Happy Meal menu.

Why?

Because the fast food company wants all of their Happy Meal options to consist of 600 calories or fewer and contain less than 650 milligrams of soda. Additionally, McDonald’s wants to ensure that less than 10% of the meal’s calories come from saturated fat and added sugar — and right now cheeseburgers and chocolate milk don’t make the cut.

Of course, customers will still be able to purchase both menu items with their Happy Meal orders, but cheeseburgers and chocolate milk will no longer be listed as default choices.

Four years ago, McDonald’s made a similar change when it eliminated soda from the Happy Meal menu options, and since then orders for it with the kid’s meal have been reduced by 14%.

While these changes won’t take effect immediately, the company has said they will reach U.S. stores by June.

And those aren’t all of the changes that are coming to the Happy Meal.

McDonald’s also announced that they would be introducing bottled water as a beverage choice and that they would be replacing the small french fries that currently come with the 6-piece Chicken McNugget meal with a kids-sized bag, which will cut the amount of calories and sodium in the fries by half.

Additionally, the company said they were working on coming up with a new recipe for chocolate milk that will contain less sugar.

With these planned menu changes, McDonald’s announced that on average Happy Meal orders will contain 20 percent less calories, 50 percent less added sugars, 13 percent less saturated fat and/or 17 percent less sodium.

“As a nutritionist and a mom, this is a pivotal moment as we unveil new, ambitious goals in collaboration with Healthier Generation that we hope will positively impact families around the world,” said Julia Braun, MPH, Registered Dietitian and Head of Global Nutrition at McDonald’s in the company’s press release.

“Our efforts have led to big changes and real progress and as part of our continued food journey, we’re committed to making it easier for families to choose balanced options that will make measurable differences,” she added.