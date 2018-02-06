A Chemical in McDonald's French Fries Could Help Cure Baldness, Study Says

Move aside, Rogaine: McDonald’s fries could actually hold the key to curing hair loss.

A new study published in the journal Biomaterials says a chemical used to make McDonald’s beloved fries can help stimulate hair growth.

Scientists in Japan found that dimethylpolysiloxane was a key in producing mass amounts of hair follicle germs (HFGs) at once during a study on mice. According to Inc, Mickey D’s uses the chemical to reduce oil splatter when making their fried foods, and cooks their foods in a mixture of vegetable oil, citric acid, and dimethylpolysiloxane, too.

While the chemical was successful in the context of the experience, they study also says it has not stimulate hair growth in isolation—meaning you can’t just eat fries and wait for thick, gorgeous locks.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Either way, people have taken to Twitter with their thoughts on the matter.

Bald men today headed to @McDonalds to super-size their French Fry order. pic.twitter.com/o33J6imRkJ — Strike Up The Band (@UpriseNole) February 6, 2018

“Bald men today headed to @McDonalds to super-size their French Fry order,” one Twitter user joked.

WATCH THIS: Food Hack: Make The Best Burger Topping Ever

Seems @McDonalds's fries may cure baldness….I picture all these bald men glueing them to their shiny heads 🍟 — Samantha (@samantha3050) February 6, 2018

This is hilarious. Is McDonalds going to claim their customers are less bald now? Are the guys going to buy up their fries?? LOLhttps://t.co/AWN8Ri69d3 — Mimi Chen (@MImi_TheSound) February 5, 2018

RELATED: Wendy’s Mocks McDonald’s After Super Bowl Telecast Snafu: ‘Ya’ll Freeze the Live Feed?’

Well I have bad news for them. I have enjoyed McD’s FF for over 55 years and I’m still bald. — Addam Mustang 🧟‍♂️ (@bikeraddam59) February 6, 2018

“Well I have bad news for them. I have enjoyed McD’s FF for 55 years and I’m still bald,” another spoke out.