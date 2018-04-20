You Can Get Free Fries from McDonald's Today — Here's How

Fri-yay just became a real thing you can celebrate, because McDonald’s is commemorating the end of the week with free french fries.

As pointed out by Thrillist, you have to go the extra mile to take advantage of this deal—i.e., you can’t just show up to the restaurant and insist on free fries with your McDouble. To claim the free medium order of fries, customers must use the Mobile Order & Pay option on McDonald’s iOS app, and they must check out with Apple Pay.

Your two opportunities to snag these complimentary taters are on April 20 and next Friday, April 27. Thrillist also notes that the promotion is only valid with a minimum $1 purchase, and you can only use it once per day.

Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty

Many customers are already on track to take advantage of this deal: According to a recent survey from Market Force Information, which polled nearly 11,500 people on their favorite fast food chains and ordering habits, McDonald’s had the highest mobile app awareness of all thirteen burger chains they studied.

The promotion also comes months after the fast food chain announced they were making changes to their menu, including the switch to fresh beef in their hamburgers. The company also announced in February they were removing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from their Happy Meals in an effort to make each of the kids’ meal items contain 600 calories or less.