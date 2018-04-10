Matthew McConaughey Enlists the Help of His Mom to Debut His New Bourbon

Matthew McConaughey just took his venture into the liquor business to the next level.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old actor went live on his Facebook page to make an announcement from Contigo restaurant in his hometown of Austin, Texas. After a few minutes of chit-chatting with commenting fans (sprinkled with more than a couple renditions of his signature “alright, alright, alright”), McConaughey revealed the launch of his new bourbon called Wild Turkey Longbranch.

The star was named creative director for the Wild Turkey brand in 2016, and has since both directed and starred in ads for the spirit. As surprise guests, he brought out his mom Kay and Wild Turkey master distiller Eddie Russell, who was his partner in creating Longbranch.

McConaughey says he tasted “a whole lot of bourbon” in a variety of different settings before landing on the perfect flavor profile. “In the tasting of this, it’s like when I read a script,” he said. “I don’t just get a script and sit down and read it right then. I’ve got to wait until I’m in the right mood and in the right place.”

“The night that I found the taste that turned out to be Long Branch happened to be at about 4:30 a.m. on the night of my birthday,” he added. “I was camping with my family down on the Frio River. So I would take it places like that camping; I would take it out when my wife and I would go dancing to see what it felt like at 11:30, 12 at night while we were out at a club shaking a leg.”

According to McConaughey, the booze went through many different iterations before the final product was achieved. “I wasn’t happy with the first bottle, I wasn’t happy with the 40th bottle that we were tasting along the way to create this,” he said. “When we found it, we knew we had it.”

McConaughey also provided some personal updates during the announcement. “My kids are good,” says the father to Levi, 9, Vida, 8, and Livingston, 5 with his wife Camila Alves, who he noted was off-set behind the camera. The devoted canine owner also added that “all four dogs are healthy.”