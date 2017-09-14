Matthew McConaughey Directs and Stars in New Whiskey Ad — Get a First Look

Matthew McConaughey is back in front of (and behind) the camera for his latest Wild Turkey ad campaign.

The actor, 47, first teamed up with the whiskey brand to write, direct and star in commercials in September 2016, and this is his second project with them.

In the new spot (above), McConaughey can be seen walking down a lively cobblestone street with a bottle in hand, flashing his signature smile along the way. At the end, he sits down next to musician Davie, whose song “Testify” has been playing throughout the ad.

“This new TV spot demonstrates the cool ease and authenticity of this brand,” McConaughey says in the company’s release. “I met Wild Turkey’s Master Distillers Jimmy and Eddie Russell years ago, and I immediately knew something was special about this brand – they’re not afraid to do things the right way, even if that’s not the easiest way, never changing the formula to follow consumer trends.”

The partnership has unquestionably been a success for the liquor brand, which has seen a 14.6% grown in sales globally since the campaign first launched.

In addition to Wild Turkey, McConaughey most recently partnered with Keihl’s to star in a digital campaign to help spread awareness about Autism.