Matt Damon Goes for an Italian Feast in Boston—And Tips ‘Very Well’

It’s no wonder that Matt Damon works out so much: He likes good food, too.

On Wednesday evening, the Great Wall star headed to il Casale Italian Cucina + Bar in the suburb of Belmont, about a half hour outside of Boston. Along with a group of friends and family, including several couples, Damon feasted on Italian cuisine.

When it was his turn to order, Damon chose Chef Dante de Magistris’s signature tagliatelle alla Bolognese, the traditional meat ragu from Emilia Romagna. Damon certainly likes fine wines, too: They paired the dish with a bottle from the restaurant’s special Reserve Cellar: an Elio Sandri 2003 Barolo from Monforte d’Alba, Italy, which sells for $200.

“He was in a great mood. They were laughing, reminiscing on old times,” one bystander told PEOPLE. “They said they will be back and want to try the family style menus next time.”

Damon’s Boston-based family (the actor was born and raised in nearby Cambridge) are frequent visitors to the restaurant, and were said to have “tipped very well.”

“They were extremely gracious to the entire staff,” the source continued.

Damon’s been spotted around his hometown several times in the last few months. Blending in with the locals, he’s often sporting a Red Sox hat and a Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School Falcons hoodie. A couple weeks ago, he popped by North Reading’s Institute of Performance and Fitness to break a sweat. While there, he took a few photos with the Boston Pride, a professional women’s hockey team, who also happened to be training.

#squadgoals (Yes, that is Matt Damon) @kaybells22 @ziickel @pelkey21 @ipfnews A post shared by Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) on Apr 28, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

In March, he gave some undergrads quite the thrill when he showed up to work out at the Tufts University gym.