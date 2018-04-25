BBC

The running community is uniting in honor of MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Matt Campbell.

Campbell, 29—a professional chef who had previously competed on the BBC cooking show in 2017—died on Sunday after collapsing at the London Marathon around the 22.5 mile mark (out of 26.2 miles for the full marathon). Now, as reported by BBC News, runners around the world have pledged to “Finish for Matt” by running the remaining 3.7 miles it would have taken him to cross the finish line.

Matt Dorber suggested on a Facebook group originally set up as a London Marathon training page that as a “small gesture of solidarity” the community could find time to run this week or over the weekend and donate £5 to Campbell’s charity of choice, Brathay Trust. The charity, whose goal is to inspire young people to make positive changes, has now received £159,446 (over $222,000) from more than 12,000 supporters.

Dorber is encouraging runners from across the world to post a photo from their run with the hashtag #FinishforMatt to spread the message. Many Facebook users have already commented on his post with screenshots of their routes.

The London Marathon confirmed Campbell’s death on Sunday after the chef collapsed during the race and was subsequently taken to the hospital where he passed away. The marathon, which drew over 40,000 participants, was the hottest on record with temperatures around 75 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the BBC.

“When I saw the news, it hit everyone in the group hard because it could have been literally any one of us, particularly in that heat,” Dorber told HuffPost UK. “We’d all trained so hard and had all these fears over the last few months of injuries and not finishing, and even going round the race you felt a real group spirit, stopping to help others, sharing water, gels, giving each other encouragement.”